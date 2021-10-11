Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 34,590 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOB stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

