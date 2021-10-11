Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $36.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

ACI opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 302,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

