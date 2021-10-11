Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,745.00.

Shares of SAUHY opened at $90.20 on Friday. Straumann has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $106.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.42.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

