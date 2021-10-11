Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.50 ($150.00).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF opened at €115.12 ($135.44) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.89. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.