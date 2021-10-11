Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €158.23 ($186.15).

Several research firms have weighed in on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

DB1 stock traded up €1.45 ($1.71) on Monday, hitting €146.70 ($172.59). 344,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €144.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

