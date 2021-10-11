Diageo (LON:DGE) Given New GBX 4,400 Price Target at Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,745.63 ($48.94).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE opened at GBX 3,534.74 ($46.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market cap of £82.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.19. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,539.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,411.98.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $89,781,538.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.