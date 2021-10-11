DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

