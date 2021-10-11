Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $108,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY opened at $70.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

