Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Trimble worth $100,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

