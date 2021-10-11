Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $101,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

