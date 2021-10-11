Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 88,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.95% of Merit Medical Systems worth $107,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

