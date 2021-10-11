Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Universal worth $104,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

UVV opened at $49.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.03 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

