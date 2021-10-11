Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,993 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $106,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 94.5% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King reduced their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

IOSP opened at $85.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.33. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

