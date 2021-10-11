DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $58,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

