Douglas Burger Buys 270,042 Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) Stock

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) insider Douglas Burger acquired 270,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$65,908.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,762,038 shares in the company, valued at C$3,114,805.09.

Douglas Burger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wavefront Technology Solutions alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Douglas Burger acquired 120,501 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,537.69.

Shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $C$0.23 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$20.14 million and a P/E ratio of -17.69.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.