Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $23,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $5,691,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $157.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

