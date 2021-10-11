Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,885.00

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,885 ($24.63) and last traded at GBX 1,885 ($24.63), with a volume of 47131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Friday.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,717 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 869.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Draper Esprit VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile (LON:EDV)

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.