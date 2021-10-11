Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,729,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,855 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $565,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.