Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. CIBC currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Dundee Securities dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $6.55 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 34.04%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

