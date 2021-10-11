Durable Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,444 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 3.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 1.08% of MSCI worth $474,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $10.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $610.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,832. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $629.84 and its 200 day moving average is $541.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

