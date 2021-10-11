Durable Capital Partners LP Has $147.21 Million Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,879,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,205 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 3.54% of National Vision worth $147,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $61.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

