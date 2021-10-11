Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 3,512,860 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Durable Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 36.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,055,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512,860 shares during the quarter. Vroom makes up 1.9% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vroom were worth $253,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vroom by 215.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.39. 8,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,140. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.