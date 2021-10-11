Durable Capital Partners LP Sells 44,284 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Durable Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,431,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,284 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $99,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

