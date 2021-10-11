Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $3,714,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.