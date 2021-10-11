E2open Parent (ETWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect E2open Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Shares of ETWO opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. E2open Parent has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $3,649,166.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,722,048 shares of company stock valued at $20,125,093. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.