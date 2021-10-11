Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTE. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

ESTE stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

