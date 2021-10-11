EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.20 million. Analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

