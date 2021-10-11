El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after buying an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

