Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,202,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

