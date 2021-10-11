Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,426,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after purchasing an additional 178,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Duke Realty by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.