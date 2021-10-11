Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $66,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $169,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Shares of WRB opened at $77.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

