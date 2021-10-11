Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UDR by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Shares of UDR opened at $53.04 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.01, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

