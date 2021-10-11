Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 822.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.