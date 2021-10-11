Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $56.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

