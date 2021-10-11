Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

