Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 200 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,544,000 after buying an additional 31,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,189,000 after buying an additional 121,998 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS opened at $80.22 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

