Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,107,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 38.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.