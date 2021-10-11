Emercoin Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $33,092.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,162,850 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.