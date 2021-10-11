Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.40 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

