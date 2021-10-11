Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $70.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

