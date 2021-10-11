Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Endava were worth $98,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Endava by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

DAVA opened at $153.56 on Monday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $153.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

