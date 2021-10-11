Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.23. Endo International shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 57,936 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENDP. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $983.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Endo International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

