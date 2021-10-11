ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €11.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.03 ($14.16).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.85 ($13.95) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.40. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -169.34. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €11.90 ($14.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

