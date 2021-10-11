Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $22.58 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,285 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $22,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.