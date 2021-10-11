Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $25.39 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $25,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after buying an additional 267,281 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.