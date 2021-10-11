Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $30.87 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,685 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Nucor worth $30,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $97.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $128.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

