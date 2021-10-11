Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 11,220 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after acquiring an additional 289,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,478,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generation Bio news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $791,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $37,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,780 shares of company stock worth $6,602,276 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

