Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 353,255 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 353,255 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of The Mosaic worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 611,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after buying an additional 133,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after buying an additional 766,400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $40.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $40.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

