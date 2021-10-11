Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,368 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $27,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $160.86 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average is $179.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

