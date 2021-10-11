Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entera Bio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

